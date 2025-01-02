A revised family register law in Japan, requiring the inclusion of phonetic readings of personal names, will come into force on May 26 this year.
In line with the revision, citizens who wish to register phonetic readings that differ from those listed on their certificates of residence must notify their municipal governments within one year of the law's implementation.
Certain restrictions will apply to unconventional name readings that significantly deviate from traditional interpretations of kanji characters.
