The infrastructure ministry plans to promote regional development centering around Japan's "michi no eki" roadside rest stations by creating a framework to support such efforts through cooperation among various government ministries and agencies.

Next month, the ministry will start inviting municipal governments to apply for a support program. It plans to provide them with intensive support, including financial aid, over three years from fiscal 2025, which starts next April.

With “michi no eki” facilities taking on wide-ranging roles, from tourism and agriculture to disaster prevention, the government hopes to further strengthen their functions to revitalize local communities.