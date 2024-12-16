The Fire and Disaster Management Agency plans to deploy unmanned water-cannon robots to emergency fire assistance teams nationwide, aiming to enhance disaster response and firefighter safety.

The initiative follows lessons learned from the Jan.1 Noto Peninsula earthquake, where delayed firefighting efforts in the city of Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, exacerbated damage due to a major tsunami warning.

The robots, remotely operated, can navigate fire sites even during earthquakes or tsunami warnings. They will receive water from fire engines to suppress flames and are equipped with water curtain nozzles to prevent the spread of fire by creating a barrier against flying embers.

The plan is for the robots to be used in hazardous situations where firefighters cannot safely approach the scene.

Funds for the project have been included in the fiscal 2024 supplementary budget. Three fire departments will receive the robots initially.

To ensure swift disaster response, additional small rescue vehicles will also be introduced, designed to navigate damaged roads efficiently. For emergency responders working under extreme conditions, the agency plans to deploy high-performance air-conditioned tents with advanced insulation, serving as rest and accommodation spaces.

Currently, Japan’s emergency fire assistance teams consist of approximately 6,600 units registered with fire departments and aviation teams nationwide. Following the Noto quake, 59,000 personnel were dispatched to affected areas over a 52-day period.

Similarly, during severe flooding in the same region in September, 6,200 responders conducted rescue operations over 13 days.

