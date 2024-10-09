A meeting of Western leaders who support Ukraine’s war effort against Russia has been postponed after U.S. President Joe Biden canceled his participation to deal with the impact of Hurricane Milton.

The delay is a setback for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who had hoped to use the gathering to rally Western allies around his so-called "victory plan,” a strategy aimed at strengthening Ukraine’s position on the battlefield enough to force Russia to the negotiating table.

The meeting of what is formally known as the Ukraine Defense Contact Group was originally planned for Saturday at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. It was intended to give Ukraine high-level encouragement and further support, and also demonstrate Biden’s strong backing for Ukraine and its Western aspirations a month before Americans choose his successor.