Masakazu Tokura, head of the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, said in an interview Thursday that sales of tickets for the international exhibition to be held in the city of Osaka are expected to speed up soon.

"I think (ticket sales) will accelerate as admission reservations will begin Sunday," said Tokura, chairman of the Japan Business Federation, the country's biggest business lobby. So far, only around half of the 14 million advance tickets that the organizer aims to sell by the start of the Expo have been sold. "We will actively spread information about 'National Days' events and other festivities."

He also expressed confidence that construction of overseas participants' pavilions would be completed by the start of the event next April.