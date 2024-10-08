The Israel Defense Forces said it intercepted most of a barrage of rockets Hamas and other Iran-backed groups fired toward Tel Aviv, as fighting escalated Monday on multiple fronts after a year of war.

Sirens sounded across central Israel, and two people were injured, according to Israeli health officials.

The military had earlier warned of what it called an "immediate” threat of rocket fire from Hamas to mark the militant group’s attack on the country 12 months ago.