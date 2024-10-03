Masamitsu Yoshioka, the last known survivor among about 770 crew members who manned the Japanese airborne armada that attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, has died. He was 106.

His death was announced Aug. 28 on social media by Japanese journalist and author Takashi Hayasaki, who spoke with Yoshioka last year. He provided no other details.

"When I met him last year, he spoke many valuable words with a dignified presence,” Hayasaki wrote. "Have Japanese people forgotten something important since the end of the war? What is war? What is peace? What is life? Rest in peace.”