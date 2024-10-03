Donald Trump should stand trial for his "private crimes” in trying to overturn the 2020 election, U.S. prosecutors argued in a newly unsealed court filing that sheds fresh light on his interactions with former Vice President Mike Pence.

The government said Trump’s communications with his running mate should stay in the case because the former president acted as a private citizen and candidate when he allegedly pressured Pence to intervene to stop or delay Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s win on Jan. 6, 2021.

The government’s 165-page brief, released Wednesday with some redactions, starts the next round of legal wrangling over whether the latest indictment can proceed after the U.S. Supreme Court held that presidents in many instances cannot face charges for official acts while in office.