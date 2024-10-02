Americans who watched the vice presidential debate between Democrat Tim Walz and Republican JD Vance were in for a big surprise: a cordial tone and an emphasis on ideas the two have in common.

Walz, who is Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, and Vance, who is former President Donald Trump's vice presidential pick, shared what might be called a "Midwestern nice" approach to Tuesday night's more than 90-minute discourse.

They shook hands at the start and lingered afterward to introduce their wives. It was a welcome relief for some U.S. voters unhappy with the tenor of politics in the run-up to the Nov. 5 election.