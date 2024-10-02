Nine months after a 7.6-magnitude earthquake jolted the Noto Peninsula in central Japan, many fear that efforts to rebuild people's lives may be delayed by the impact of torrential rain that struck the area late last month.

Record rain pummeled the northern part of the peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture on Sept. 21, dealing another blow to houses and infrastructure being reconstructed following the New Year's Day earthquake.

There were 454 evacuees from the severe rain and 348 from the earthquake as of Tuesday, according to the Ishikawa Prefectural Government. Temporary housing in six areas in the cities of Wajima and Suzu were flooded by the rain, forcing residents to move out so restoration work could be conducted.