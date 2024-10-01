North Carolina was a "post-apocalyptic" landscape on Monday in the wake of Helene, with hundreds of people still cut off from communications and unaccounted for amid flooded roads and a lack of basic services.

Officials reported more than 100 deaths across a half-dozen states due the powerful storm that was a major hurricane when it slammed into Florida's Big Bend region late Thursday, before it cut a destructive path through Georgia and into the Carolinas.

As many as 600 people remained unaccounted for, U.S. Homeland Security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall said at the White House. Flooded roads and toppled cellphone towers isolated devastated communities.