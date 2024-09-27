Japan will fine-tune its issuance of visas to Myanmar nationals amid a near-tripling of technical intern trainees from the country going missing in 2023 from a year earlier, the Immigration Services Agency announced on Friday.

Separately, the agency also revealed on the same day data concerning the granting of special residency permits to children subjected to deportation orders — a one-time policy announced in August 2023.

Up until December 2023, Japan had issued 15,172 temporary “designated activities” visas, which come with permission to seek employment, to Myanmar nationals wishing to stay in Japan due to turmoil in their home country, as an emergency measure. Most of them came to Japan under the technical intern training visa.