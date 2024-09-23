Japan's vice foreign minister will discuss the fatal stabbing of a schoolboy with Beijing on Monday, according to Tokyo's foreign ministry.

From Sunday to Tuesday, Japan's state minister for foreign affairs Yoshifumi Tsuge will visit Beijing "to deal with the death of a child at Shenzhen Japanese School," the ministry said in a statement Sunday.

After the attack last week in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida demanded an explanation and urged China to ensure the safety of Japanese citizens.