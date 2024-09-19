Taiwan's national security team is "paying great attention" to the detonation of thousands of pagers targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon, the island's defense minister said, after a Taiwanese firm was linked to the pagers' production.

Taiwan-based Gold Apollo said it did not manufacture the devices used in the attack, and that they were made by a Budapest-based company that has a license to use its brand.

Speaking to reporters in Taipei, Taiwan Defense Minister Wellington Koo said the government was closely watching developments.