A missile fired by Yemen’s Houthis reached central Israel, setting off sirens from the outskirts of Tel Aviv to the Jerusalem foothills, and partially broke apart in midair after it was shot at, the Israeli military said.

The Iranian-aligned rebels, whose long-range attacks on Israel in solidarity with Hamas’ almost year-old war against it from Gaza have mostly been intercepted over the Red Sea, said the missile they used on Sunday was new and hypersonic.

They didn’t elaborate.