Plaintiffs who underwent forced sterilization surgery under the now-defunct eugenic protection law will receive ¥15 million ($106,000) in compensation after reaching an agreement with the government Friday.
The agreement, which comes about two months after a Supreme Court ruling in July ordering the government to pay compensation, paves the way for closure of the long-running issue. In most cases, the victims were sterilized without their knowledge or consent due to their mental or physical disabilities.
Plaintiffs group leader Junko Iizuka, a pseudonym used for privacy reasons, acknowledged the agreement, but said she still suffers from poor health due to the surgery.
