The International Atomic Energy Agency has backed Japan's approach to recycling and disposing of soil and radioactive waste from decontaminated areas affected by the 2011 Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant accident.

Japan's efforts, including an Environment Ministry project to use such soil in embankments for roads, agricultural land and other areas, shows that it is "appropriate to use the recycled soil under proper management," the U.N. agency said Tuesday in a final report submitted to Environment Minister Shintaro Ito.

Ito met with IAEA officials and said that the IAEA's evaluation of the recycling and disposal plan provides significant support.