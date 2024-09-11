Japan's main whaling company has released images showing the first fin whale caught commercially by its fleet in almost 50 years before it was butchered and sent home for consumption.
Japan, one of three countries to hunt whales commercially with Norway and Iceland, this year added the fin whale to a catch list that already includes minke, Bryde's and sei whales.
Fin whales are the world's second-largest animal after the blue whale.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.