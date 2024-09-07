Few of the people gathered in the San Francisco church knew quite what to expect from Kamala Harris.
It was 2003, and the two men she faced in her first political campaign were well-known brawlers locked in a rematch to become the city’s district attorney — one of whom was her former boss.
Harris was a little-known government lawyer who had landed in the local gossip pages for dating Willie Brown, one of the state’s most powerful politicians.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.