Nagasaki District Court on Monday recognized as hibakusha atomic bomb victims some of the people affected by the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing of the city outside the state-designated area for recognizing victims.

The court, presided over by Judge Shinsuke Matsunaga, ordered the Nagasaki prefectural and city governments to issue atomic bomb survivor's certificates to some of the 44 plaintiffs in the lawsuit. Four of the plaintiffs have already died.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs argued that they should be recognized as hibakusha because they suffered health damage from ash and other radioactive fallout following the atomic bombing in the closing days of World War II.

The defense side, including the central government, said there was insufficient scientific evidence to support the plaintiffs' claims of health damage and called for the lawsuit to be dismissed.

Over the same issue, two groups of plaintiffs filed lawsuits with the Nagasaki court in 2007 and 2011, respectively, but the Supreme Court finalized rulings against the plaintiffs in both cases.

The latest lawsuit was filed by some of the plaintiffs in the previous lawsuits, who claimed that the dismissal of their applications for atomic bomb survivor's certificates, which were submitted again after the Supreme Court decision, was unjust.

The state-designated area for recognizing hibakusha is based on the boundaries of administrative regions at the time, making it long and narrow. Based on demands from residents and local governments outside the area, the central government began a program in 2002 to support those who experienced the atomic bombing within a 12-kilometer radius of the hypocenter but outside the designated area.

Still, the central government maintained its position of not recognizing direct health damage from radiation outside the area, and limited the scope of medical fee coverage under the support program to mental illness and some other diseases. It also refused to provide a hibakusha allowance, currently set at ¥36,900 per month.

Outside of litigation, the Nagasaki prefectural and city governments, which issue atomic bomb survivor's certificates on behalf of the central government, have been strongly urging the central government to swiftly provide relief to those who experienced the atomic bombing but have not been recognized as hibakusha.

Although the scope of medical fee coverage was expanded in fiscal 2023 to include seven types of cancer, there remained a large gap between support for atomic bomb victims inside and outside the state-designated area.

"(Unrecognized) victims are old, so relief efforts must not be delayed," Nagasaki Mayor Shiro Suzuki has said.