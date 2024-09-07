The U.S. has expressed an interest in deploying a midrange missile system to Japan for joint military exercises, the U.S. Army secretary has said, in a move that would be sure to anger China.

Christine Wormuth, the secretary of the U.S. Army, told an event in Virginia earlier this week that the deployment of the Army's Multi-Domain Task Force — a new unit that hosts the Mid-Range Capability missile system, which is also known as the Typhon — had been discussed during her visit to Japan last month.

“I had a great visit to Japan, a great discussion with (Defense) Minister (Minoru) Kihara,” Wormuth told the Defense News Conference on Wednesday. “You know, I think we'd be very interested, obviously, in seeing the ... the Multi-Domain Task Force ... operate out of Japan” as a part of exercises.