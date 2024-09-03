Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels attacked two crude oil tankers — the Saudi-flagged Amjad and the Panama-flagged Blue Lagoon I — in the Red Sea on Monday, the U.S. military said, calling the assaults "reckless acts of terrorism."

The Houthis late on Monday claimed responsibility for targeting the Blue Lagoon with multiple missiles and drones but did not make any mention of the Saudi tanker.

The U.S. Central Command said the Houthis attacked the two tankers with two ballistic missiles and a one-way attack uncrewed aerial system, hitting both vessels.