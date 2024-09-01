Two people died in Yokohama on Saturday evening when one person landed on the other after falling from a building.

Around 6 p.m. Saturday, police received an emergency call reporting that two women were lying injured at a square in front of Yokohama Station in the city's Nishi Ward. The caller said that someone appeared to have jumped from a building.

Officers from the Kanagawa Prefectural Police rushed to the site and found one woman and one teenage girl, both of whom were bleeding.

Security camera footage showed one of the two fell from a building and hit the other, who was walking below.

Both were confirmed dead after being transported to hospital. The police are investigating details of the incident.

According to the police, the two deceased individuals were a 17-year-old from Chiba Prefecture in her third year of high school and a 32-year-old corporate worker from Yokohama.

The high school student fell from a rooftop garden on the 12th floor of a commercial building directly connected to Yokohama Station and collided into the corporate worker, who was walking on the ground alongside three friends, the police said.

The police suspect that the female student died by suicide.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency in Japan, please call 119 for immediate assistance. The TELL Lifeline is available for those who need free and anonymous counseling at 03-5774-0992. For those in other countries, visit International Suicide Hotlines for a detailed list of resources and assistance.