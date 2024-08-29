An Iranian hacking group ran a fake professional recruiting business to lure national security officials across Iran, Syria and Lebanon into a cyber espionage trap, according to new research by U.S. cybersecurity firm Mandiant, a division of Alphabet's Google Cloud.

Researchers said the hackers are loosely connected to a group known as APT42 or Charming Kitten, which was recently accused of hacking the U.S. presidential campaign of Republican candidate Donald Trump. APT42 is widely attributed to an intelligence division of the Revolutionary Guard, an expansive military organization based in Tehran.

The FBI has said it is investigating APT42’s ongoing efforts to interfere in the 2024 U.S. election.