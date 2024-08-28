Donald Trump is adding Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard to his presidential transition team, spotlighting two former Democrats who have endorsed his campaign in a bid to widen his electoral appeal in a close race with Vice President Kamala Harris.

"We look forward to having their powerful voices on the team as we work to restore America’s greatness,” Brian Hughes, a Trump campaign spokesman, said in a statement Tuesday, casting the move as a sign of how the Republican nominee’s support is expanding "across partisan lines.”

By appointing Kennedy, a prominent vaccine skeptic, and Gabbard, who accused the U.S. government of spying on her, Trump risks reinforcing criticism that he is embracing figures espousing fringe or extreme views in his bid to return to power.