Japan's land ministry said Tuesday that its 2025 budget request features disaster reduction measures, following the Jan. 1 Noto Peninsula earthquake, and efforts to strengthen logistics networks to tackle driver shortages.

The ministry's general-account budget request for the fiscal year starting next April reached ¥7.03 trillion, up 18.1% from the previous year.

In the budget request, the ministry is seeking funds without specifying how much, for measures to beef up the national resilience to disasters in a five-year plan through fiscal 2025 and for a planned extension of the Hokuriku Shinkansen bullet train line from Tsuruga Station in Fukui Prefecture to Shin-Osaka Station in Osaka.

The ministry is requesting roughly ¥6.29 trillion for public works excluding projects whose costs are unspecified, up 18.9%.

It also seeks ¥277.1 billion, up 34.3%, to prepare for a possible massive quake in the Nankai Trough off the Pacific coast and a possible temblor in the Tokyo metropolitan area. This time, the focus is on building and raising levees to block tsunamis and making water and sewage systems quake-proof.

Japan also faces an urgent need to streamline logistics networks to address truck driver shortages following the introduction of stricter overtime restrictions in April.

According to the budget request, the ministry hopes to allocate ¥433.6 billion to projects to build more roads, ease congestion in big-city areas and develop new technologies such as self-driving trucks.

It also asks for ¥33.1 billion for measures related to regional transport systems, including support for the introduction of ride-hailing services and reconstruction of railway services.