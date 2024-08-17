Former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi is likely to announce his candidacy as early as next week for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election in September, informed sources have said.

Meanwhile, former Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato also indicated his intention to explore his own candidacy on Friday, saying on a TV program that he hopes "to make concrete moves."

Kobayashi, 49, looks almost certain to win recommendations from 20 LDP lawmakers, a condition for running in LDP presidential elections.

The relatively young lawmaker, serving his fourth term in the House of Representatives, has strong support from LDP members who were first elected to the all-important lower chamber of parliament at the same time as Kobayashi.

Kato, 68, has already sought support from fellow lawmakers from the faction led by Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi.

Motegi, 68, has himself signaled that he could also enter the race. But Kato said during the TV program Friday that there should be no problem because the faction has decided to dissolve itself.

According to sources close to Kobayashi, he could announce his bid Monday, the day before the party decides the presidential election schedule. The former economic security minister is carefully considering when to make any announcement, the sources added.

"We've secured support from well over 20 people," one lawmaker close to him said.

Among other possible candidates to succeed Fumio Kishida as LDP president — and almost certainly as prime minister — former party Secretary-General Shigeru Ishiba, 67, has said he is also close to securing recommendations from 20 lawmakers.

Economic security minister Sanae Takaichi, 63, has started asking for support by telephone, while some people from the Kishida faction want Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, 63, to join the race.

Digital transformation minister Taro Kono, 61, has indicated a willingness to run, while other potential candidates include former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, 43, and industry minister Ken Saito, 65.

On Wednesday, Kishida said that he would not seek reelection as LDP president and will step down as prime minister after the party election.