In an age of geopolitical tumult — with great-power competition between the United States and China and conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East — statesmen and diplomats in the West are increasingly talking about “economic security.”

This nascent concept is broadly defined as building resilience in infrastructure and supply chains — especially in areas such as semiconductors, batteries, and rare earth minerals — as well as protecting advanced technology and fighting against economic coercion.

Japan is considered one of the pioneers in this field — partly because of its proximity to China and its history and experience in dealing with the global juggernaut.