Ukraine said on Tuesday its biggest cross-border assault of the war to date had taken control of 74 settlements in Russia's region of Kursk and was still advancing, making gains of one to three km in the last 24 hours.

Ukraine blindsided Moscow by pouring thousands of troops into the western Russian region of Kursk last week. The surprise operation has given Ukraine its biggest battlefield gains since 2022 after months on the backfoot.

Kyiv's account jarred with the picture painted by Russia where Major General Apti Alaudinov said Ukraine's troops had been halted, while the defence ministry said attacks had been repelled at villages about 26 to 28 km from the border.