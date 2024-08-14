Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday he will not run in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s presidential election slated for September, meaning Japan will have a new prime minister after the LDP’s leadership race.

“The most clear first step to show that the LDP has changed is for me to step aside,” Kishida said at a news conference. “I won’t be running in the upcoming LDP presidential election.”

Kishida said he will support whoever is elected as party president as a “rank and file member.”

Within the LDP, maneuvering is expected to intensify as it seeks to find a new leader.

The sudden announcement came in the middle of the Obon holiday period, when the political epicenter of Nagatacho largely empties out as lawmakers return to their home districts. It also came a week before an internal LDP election committee is slated to announce the date of the party’s leadership election.

The Kishida administration and the LDP had faced mounting popular discontent for months, especially over a political funding scandal that rocked the party since late last year.

A recent NHK poll put Kishida’s support rate at 25% in August, down from 29% in November 2023, before the political slush fund surfaced.

In an Asahi Shimbun poll conducted in July, 74% of respondents said they didn’t want Kishida to stay in his position after September’s leadership election.

WIth Kishida’s exit, the LDP presidential race has been thrown wide open, and likely potential candidates are already jockeying for position. They include LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi, former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba and digital minister Taro Kono. Other possibilities include former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and economic security minister Sanae Takaichi.