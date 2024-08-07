A Chinese academic was convicted on Tuesday of illegally acting as a foreign agent in the United States by collecting information about New York-based activists supporting democracy in China and sharing his findings with Beijing.

A jury found Wang Shujun guilty on four counts including acting as a foreign agent without notifying the U.S. attorney general and lying to U.S. authorities, following a week-long trial in Brooklyn federal court.

Wang could face up to 25 years in prison when he is sentenced on Jan. 9, 2025.