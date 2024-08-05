Vice President Kamala Harris met Sunday with at least three possible running mates: Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, according to people familiar with her plans.

The meetings were part of Harris’ final stretch before selecting who will join her on the 2024 presidential ticket, which she is expected to announce in the coming days. The meetings were complete by Sunday evening, an official familiar with the process said.

The three people are on a so-called short list of possible vice presidential candidates, people familiar with the process said. To be sure, Harris also spoke with other contenders, just not in person, the people said.