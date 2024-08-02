Japan will begin digitizing the application processes for national qualifications, Digital Minister Taro Kono announced Friday.

Starting Tuesday with care workers, social workers, mental health workers and certified psychologists, individuals of these professions will be able to change their registered names and obtain digital qualification certificates online by using their My Number cards.

The government plans to gradually expand the range of qualifications and procedures covered.

Under the current system, qualification holders must obtain documents such as a resident certificate and complete the procedures at government offices. Going forward, using the My Number card’s portal site will eliminate the need for submitting physical documents.

The government plans to digitize a total of 84 national qualifications, including those for medical doctors, by fiscal 2025.

"The online procedure will benefit both those who manage the qualifications and the qualification holders themselves,” said Kono. “We will strive to promote the use of this system.”

Translated by The Japan Times