Ismail Haniyeh, the Hamas leader who was killed in Iran, was the tough-talking face of the Palestinian group's international diplomacy as war raged back in Gaza, where three of his sons were killed in an Israeli airstrike.

But despite the rhetoric, he was seen by many diplomats as a moderate compared with the more hard-line members of the Iran-backed group inside Gaza.

Appointed to the Hamas top job in 2017, Haniyeh moved between Turkey and Qatar's capital, Doha, escaping the travel curbs of the blockaded Gaza Strip and enabling him to act as a negotiator in cease-fire talks or to talk to Hamas' ally Iran.