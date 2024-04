100 YEARS AGO

Thursday, May 15, 1924

Armed with a map 36 feet long that has taken him 24 months to make, covering the coast lines and islands of Japan, Kamchatka, Alaska and British Columbia, Lieut.-Col. L. G. Broome, now in Tokyo, will climb into the Vickers Vulture flying seaboat of Major MacLaren, British round-the-world flyer, at Yokohama and fly some 6,000 miles with him as guide to Vancouver.