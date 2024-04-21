Rainbow flags were flown and waved through Tokyo’s busy Shibuya and Harajuku areas for Tokyo Rainbow Pride events this weekend, with around 15,000 people marching through the streets on Sunday.

This year marks the 30th anniversary since the first Pride parade was held in Japan in August 1994, when a few hundred people took off from Shinjuku’s Chuo Park and met up with others at Shibuya’s Miyashita Park for a total of roughly 1,100 participants. Now, Tokyo hosts one of the largest Pride events in Asia, with its turnout still increasing every year.

Volunteer Tomoyuki Gochi was invited by his friends to Tokyo Rainbow Pride for the first time last year. He said he was impressed with the vibrant atmosphere and decided to lend a hand this time.