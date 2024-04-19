As its 2015 nuclear deal with major powers has eroded over the years, Iran has expanded and accelerated its nuclear program, reducing the time it would need to build a nuclear bomb if it chose to, though it denies wanting to.

A senior Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander said on Thursday that Iran could review its "nuclear doctrine" amid Israeli threats.

While it was unclear exactly what he meant — and that term tends to refer to countries that, unlike Iran, have nuclear weapons — below is an outline of where Iran stands.