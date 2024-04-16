A bill to introduce joint custody for divorced parents passed the Lower House on Tuesday, bringing Japan closer to adopting a practice seen in other countries.

The envisioned amendment would be introduced into the Civil Code, and if passed in the current session of parliament would be enacted and enforced by 2026.

Under the current Civil Code, only one parent can take custody of a child after a divorce. But with the introduction of joint custody, parents will be able to decide, through a mutual agreement, whether to share custody or not.