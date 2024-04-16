The U.S. Army has deployed its new Typhon midrange ground-based missile launcher to the Indo-Pacific region for the first time, for joint military exercises in the northern Philippines — a move likely to unnerve China.

In a statement released Monday, the U.S. Army said it had sent the launcher, which is capable of firing Tomahawk cruise missiles and SM-6 missiles, to the Northern Luzon area of the Philippines for the Salaknib 2024 joint military exercises.

“In a historic first, the 1st Multi-Domain Task Force successfully deployed the Mid-Range Capability (MRC) missile system to Northern Luzon, Philippines, on April 11, 2024, as part of Exercise Salaknib 24,” the statement said. “This landmark deployment marks a significant milestone for the new capability while enhancing interoperability, readiness, and defense capabilities in coordination with the Armed Forces of the Philippines.”