Iran launched attack drones and missiles against Israel in apparent retaliation for a strike in Syria that killed top Iranian military officers, marking what’s likely to prove an unprecedented assault that raises the risk of a wider regional conflict.

Israel’s armed forces announced late Saturday that Iran launched attacks from within its territory toward Israel and that Israeli forces are on high alert. With the expectation that it may take hours for the drones and missiles to arrive, Israel said it would shut down its airspace starting at half past midnight, for both domestic and international flights.

U.S. President Joe Biden returned to the White House from his private residence in Delaware to meet with top national security advisers in the Situation Room. He was briefed earlier Saturday by national security aides Jake Sullivan and Jon Finer.