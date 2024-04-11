A Reporters Without Borders representative was refused entry to the city of Hong Kong after arriving to monitor the trial of former media mogul Jimmy Lai, the group said.

Taipei-based Aleksandra Bielakowska was questioned and searched before being turned away on Wednesday, the international non-governmental organization said in a statement, adding it was the first time one of its representatives had been blocked from entering the financial hub.

"We have never experienced such blatant efforts by authorities to evade scrutiny of court proceedings in any country,” Rebecca Vincent, RSF’s Director of Campaigns, said in the statement. She said the denial highlighted the "dire erosion of press freedom” in the once freewheeling Chinese territory.