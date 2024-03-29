In India, higher educated young people are more likely to be unemployed than those without any schooling, according to the International Labour Organization.

The jobless rate for graduates was 29.1%, almost nine times higher than the 3.4% for those who can’t read or write, a new ILO report on India’s labor market showed. The unemployment rate for young people with secondary or higher education was six times higher at 18.4%.

"Unemployment in India was predominantly a problem among youths, especially youths with a secondary level of education or higher, and it intensified over time,” the ILO said.