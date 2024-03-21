A strong earthquake registering magnitude 5.3 jolted Kanto region areas in Saitama and Tochigi prefectures at 9:08 a.m.

No tsunami warning was issued.

The quake, which triggered quake alarms in Tokyo and neighboring areas, measured a low 5 on the Japanese shindo scale of intensity.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the quake's was in southern Ibaraki Prefecture, at a depth of about 50 kilometers.

Hiroyuki Sanada, an official at the Nuclear Regulation Authority, said "no abnormality" had been reported at the Tokai Daini nuclear plant in Ibaraki, which was halted for safety checks.

According to the Tokyo Electric Power Company, no power outages were reported on its grid.

Information from AFP-JIJI added