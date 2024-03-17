A 28-year-old woman and her baby daughter died Saturday in an apparent murder-suicide when they were hit by an express train in Osaka Prefecture, police said.

The woman carrying the baby walked onto a crossing as the Thunderbird limited express train bound for Osaka was approaching in the town of Shimamoto at around 7:50 p.m., the police said, citing video footage from a nearby security camera.

The police said that relatives of the woman had told them she was having problems raising her daughter.

According to West Japan Railway, the incident led to the suspension of services between Kyoto and Takatsuki stations on the Tokaido Line for about two hours, resulting in the cancellation of 51 trains.

In addition, 45 trains were delayed, affecting around 40,000 passengers, the train operator said.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency in Japan, please call 119 for immediate assistance. The TELL Lifeline is available for those who need free and anonymous counseling at 03-5774-0992. For those in other countries, visit International Suicide Hotlines for a detailed list of resources and assistance.