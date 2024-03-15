U.S. President Joe Biden’s reelection prospects largely hinge on the so-called blue wall, a trio of industrial states that offer the ultimate test for his message of a manufacturing revival.

In Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, his campaign sees signs for optimism, even as recent polling shows Biden trailing presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump in those key battlegrounds.

The Biden campaign says it ranks no swing state above another — and is focusing on all of them to keep open multiple paths to get to 270 Electoral College votes. It has ramped up sharply, doubling its battleground state staffing this month.