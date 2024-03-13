Tokyo-based startup Space One failed to become Japan's first private firm to put a satellite into orbit, when its solid-fuel Kairos rocket burst into flames just seconds after liftoff, in a major setback for Japan’s space development aspirations.

The 18-meter, 23-ton Kairos rocket, carrying a mock-up of a government spy satellite, attempted to take off from a new space facility in Kushimoto, Wakayama Prefecture, shortly after 11 a.m.

The rocket exploded in midair shortly after launch, with the remains falling onto a nearby mountainous area and into the sea. Live news footage of the event showed fragments of the rocket lying on the ground, as fire hoses attempted to extinguish a large fire.