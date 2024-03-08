The Hong Kong government on Friday published its draft of a new national security law, a document being closely scrutinized by some foreign diplomats, lawyers and businesses amid fears it could further dent freedoms in the financial hub.

The draft, including new laws encompassing treason, espionage, external interference, state secrets and sedition, comes little over a week after a month-long public consultation period for the bill ended.

It includes sentences of up to life imprisonment for treason, 20 years for espionage and 10 years for state secrets offenses.