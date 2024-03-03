The U.K.-owned ship Rubymar, attacked by Houthi militants last month, has sunk in the Red Sea, Yemen's internationally recognized government said on Saturday, warning of an "environmental catastrophe" from the ship's cargo of fertilizer.

If confirmed, it would be the first vessel lost since the Houthis began targeting commercial vessels in November, forcing shipping firms to divert their fleets on to the longer, more expensive route around southern Africa.

The Iranian-backed Houthis, who control the north of Yemen and other large centers, say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.