The Malaysian government said Sunday it is open to resuming the search for Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 that went missing en route to Beijing nearly 10 years ago, citing a potential collaboration with a U.S. ocean exploration company.

Speaking at a ceremony organized by family members of the crash victims ahead of the anniversary of the Boeing 777's disappearance, Transport Minister Loke Siew Fook said he will try to persuade the Cabinet to approve the search.

"This is the biggest aviation mystery in the whole world. We must solve this mystery," he said.