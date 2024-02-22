Japan is considering providing $32 million in additional humanitarian aid for civilians in the Gaza Strip, Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa has said, as the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas drags on.

At a Group of 20 ministerial gathering in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday, Kamikawa voiced her "serious concern" about the "critical humanitarian situation" in the Hamas-ruled Palestinian enclave amid Israel's bombardment of the area, Japan's Foreign Ministry said.

Reiterating criticisms of the "terrorist attacks" on Israel by Hamas on Oct. 7 and expressing "deep concern" over recent Israeli military operations in Gaza's Rafah district, Kamikawa demanded all parties "act from a humanitarian viewpoint," the ministry added.